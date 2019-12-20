Body of missing Texas mother found after over a week of being missing with her daughter

Tonight it appears the search for a missing Texas woman and her newborn infant has come to a heartbreaking end.

Austin police say a body believed to be Heidi Broussard was discovered in Houston overnight.

But some good news, investigators say Broussard's 3-week-old daughter, Margo, is alive and well.

Tonight, a woman is in custody charged with kidnapping and tampering with a corpse.

While police in Austin, Texas wont publicly release the name of the suspect yet, jail records show a woman identified as Megan Fieramusca was jailed on two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse.

Broussard and her 3-week-old daughter disappeared from Austin late last week.

Teams of federal, state and local investigators descended on the area searching for clues in the mysterious disappearance.

At the time, Heidi's distraught parents believed she must have been taken against her will.

Heidi Broussard had dropped off her 6-year-old son at school just before she disappeared with her baby.

Overnight, investigators discovered what they believe to be Broussard's body in the trunk of a car parked at a Houston home, more than 150 miles away from where she and her baby were last seen.

The infant was apparently discovered alive and well inside the home.

Investigators formed a wall as they brought her to an ambulance to be checked out at a nearby hospital.

Police say a DNA test will determine whether it is indeed Margo.

And the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm whether the body found is Heidi Broussard and how she died.