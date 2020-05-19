SWEET GRASS COUNTY - The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office says the body of missing fisherman, Bradford Meadows, was recovered Saturday, May 16, near 4 Mile Campground.

According to the Sheriff's office, a resident of the area reported finding human remains near the original Boulder River search area, located approximately 42 miles south of Big Timber.

The call came in at approximately 1 p.m. Members of the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office and Sweet Grass County Search and Rescue responded to the scene.

Meadows, 50, of Billings, was last seen Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

A witness reported seeing him fall into the Boulder River shortly after noon.

Meadows was fishing at the time and wearing waders. He was swept downstream into heavy rapids.

A fly rod and backpack, identified as belonging to Meadows, were located the same day in the rapids below Meadows’ last known location.

Search and rescue teams spent several days scouring the area. They used drones, dog teams, probes and underwater cameras in an attempt to locate Meadows.

The U.S. Water Rescue Dive Team out of Billings also assisted in the search.