REED POINT, Mont. - The body of a man who went missing after attempting to retrieve his raft from the Yellowstone River was recovered and identified Friday morning.
 
The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue, with the assistance of Stillwater Search and Rescue, were able to locate and recover the body of Randall Crawford, of Park City, near the Indian Fort campground located north of Reed Point.
 
Crawford, who was in his early 60s, was reportedly last seen on Aug. 8 west of the Bratten fishing access when he entered the river, attempting to retrieve his raft.
 
A wind gust reportedly blew the raft into the water. Crawford attempted to swim after the raft, based on initial reports. It is believed that he was not wearing a personal flotation device.
 
The incident was reported to the Sweet Grass County Dispatch by other members of the float party.

