Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s today, and 98 to 103 degrees on Thursday. Overnight lows will continue to be quite warm. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Be sure not to leave children and pets in your vehicle. &&