A body was found in the Stillwater River near the Jeffrey's Landing Fishing Access Site, according to Stillwater County Sheriff Charles "Chip" Kem.
On July 20 at approximately 10:29 a.m., the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office received report of a possible body in the Stillwater River.
Deputies responded and confirmed that there was a body in a shallow portion of the river channel.
Stillwater County Search and Rescue personnel assisted in recovering the individual.
An autopsy was conducted on July 21 and the cause of death was determined to be drowning. It is also believed that the individual was in the water no more than a few hours.
The victim, is reportedly a woman in her late 30s and not from Stillwater County. Identification will be released after the family is notified.
An investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone that was in the area on the date of the incident that believes they may have relevant information should call Chief Deputy Skylar Steele at the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office at (406) 322-5326.