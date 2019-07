KULR (Worden)- A recovery is underway outside of Worden to retrieve a body.

According to Worden Assistant Fire Chief Doug O'Donnell, Yellowstone County Sheriffs Office is waiting to launch their boat into the Yellowstone River to investigate further.

The nearest intersection is on the outskirts of Worden at N. 22nd Rd and W M Rd.

It is not confirmed yet who found the body or when the call initially came through to law enforcement.

This is a developing story, check back for details.