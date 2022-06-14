Press release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office:

On Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 pm, deputies were dispatched to the Yellowstone River near the east bridge to investigate a report that a body had been found in the river by individuals who were in the area looking at the river level.

When deputies arrived they found the body of an adult female in a small channel in the river. The body was recovered and transported to the morgue in Billings. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning and a positive ID will be made at that time.

Initial observations do not indicate any signs of foul play but the death will be investigated as a homicide at this time. No further information is being released at this time.