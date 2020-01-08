Deputies in Stillwater County are investigating a suspicious death case.

At 7:06 a.m. Wednesday morning the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office received a call of a partially concealed body in the area behind the Park City post office.

The investigation is focused on the small plot of land behind the Anne Sheehey Yegen Attorney's Office.

Both the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation arrived on the scene.

After law enforcement deteremined the individual was deceased, they began investigating the death as suspicious.

According the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office, the deceased is a Caucasian male between the ages of 45-55. Investigators are still working to identify the name of the deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation will be assisting the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office with the preliminary investigation until the cause and manner of the death have been determined.

Clark Street between First and Second Avenue in Park City is no longer blocked off as all law enforcement has left the seen.

Investigators tell us they believe there is no threat to public safety at this time.

We will continue to provide updates both on air and online on the situation as we gather new information.