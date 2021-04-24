Body cam footage released of Virginia officer-involved shooting

Authorities have released body camera video of an officer involved shooting in Virginia early Wednesday morning, that started with the officer giving the man a ride home after his car broke down.

But the man, identified as 32-year-old Isaiah Brown, later called 911 telling the dispatcher he was going to kill his brother.

The officer returned to the home and encountered Brown outside.

In the video, you can hear the deputy shouting orders at Brown.

Brown was unarmed. He had a phone in his hand.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure, while the shooting is under investigation.