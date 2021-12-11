Montana State took a two-score lead early in the first quarter.

In the first series, the Bobcats ran a trick play as Willie Patterson passed to Tommy Mellott for the first touchdown of the night making it 7-0 Cats.

Tre Webb then picks off the Bearkats in the next series, which led to Mellott connecting with Patterson again for the 31-yard score. The Cats lead 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Cats have a four-score lead at halftime with Touchdown Tommy leading the way.

The freshman quarterback from Butte scored both touchdowns for the Cats in the second quarter. The Bearkats get their first touchdown of the evening with under 2 minutes to go in the first half. Montana State leads 28-6.

Sam Houston scored on the second play of the third quarter bringing the score to 28-12, but the Bobcats quickly responded. Mellott connected with Lance McCutcheon and the Senior from Bozeman took it all the way to the house for a 68-yard touchdown. The Cats lead 35-12 going into the fourth quarter.

Simeon Woodard picks off Sam Houston for the third time in the game. However Adeyi scored a 71-yard touchdown to keep Sam Houston in the game as the Cats are up 35-19, but it wasn’t enough for the Bearkats.

Isaiah Ifanse seals the deal with a 42-yard touchdown in the final minutes of the game.

This is Sam Houston Head Coach, K.C. Keeler’s first home playoff loss in his coaching career. He is now 31-1 at home.

The Cats will be back at home next weekend to face South Dakota State in semifinals.