Bobcats run away with 56-21 win over Norfolk State

Three Bobcats running backs rushed for over a hundred yards as the Montana State Bobcats defeated the Norfolk State Spartans, 56 to 21.

Norfolk State scored first, when quarterback Juwan Carter found tight end Anthony Williams for a short touchdown pass.

But the Bobcats offense was on fire today. It took a little spark from a fake field goal in the first quarter but from then on, the Bobcats couldn't be stopped.

Tucker Rovig started in place of Kenny Baumann. MSU Head Coach Jeff Choate declined to explain why Baumann did not start when asked at halftime.

Rovig however, made the most of his opportunity. He went 21-27 for 221 yards and four touchdowns on the day. But the strength of the Montana State offense came on the ground.

Three rushers ran for over one hundred yards. Lane Sumner led the way with 113 yards and two touchdowns on 11 attempts. Shane Perry had 11 yards on 13 attempts and Logan Jones continues his strong start to the season with 101 yards and two touchdowns on just 7 rushing attempts.

In total, Montana State scored 14 points in each quarter, racking up 670 yards of total offense compared to Norfolk State's 351.

Montana State improves to 3-1 on the season. They begin Big Sky Conference play next week against Northern Arizona.