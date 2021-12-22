Bobcat fans chartering flight from Billings to national championship game on Jan. 8

BILLINGS, Mont. - A group of Bobcats fans in chartering a flight to Dallas next month for the big national championship game on Jan. 8, 2022.

For tickets on the chartered flight, you can check here.

President of the MSU Bobcat Club Billings Chapter Rachel Meech is one of the organizers of the charter flight.

"We had looked at commercial airline flights on our way up to Bozeman that morning," Meech said. "And the pricing was reasonable. So, we thought, 'Alright, if it looks like they're going to go, we're going to get on and get tickets right away.' That didn't happen. We were celebrating. That evening, when we got back to Billings, pricing had skyrocketed."

She said the flight will be about 2 1/2 hours direct. Tickets cost between $1,145.00 for air travel only and $1,879 for air and hotel.

"In all the years we've had tickets, I've never seen them make it this far," Meech said. "It's a very exciting time to be a Bobcat fan."

You can contact the MSU Bobcat Club Billings Chapter here.