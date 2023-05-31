Fishing access sign

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Boaters are being warned of high water impacting recreation at Old Nye Fishing Access on the Stillwater River.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a temporary bridge near the Rainbow Ranch combined with the high water is preventing clearance for boats to bass in the area.

If you are planning on launching, you are asked to do so from alternate sites downstream.

