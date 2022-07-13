UPDATE: Owner was found.

SPRINGDALE, Mont. - A boater found a memorial bench in the Yellowstone River. Now, he's looking for the owner.

Shawn Gavne was participating in the Boat Float when he saw the bench.

"As we floated by the boat launch, I saw a bench on a sand bar," he said.

"It was wedged in there pretty good," he added.

Gavne quickly noticed it wasn't just any bench:

"It said 'In Loving memory of Clay Madsen.'"

Gavne wasn't able to get the bench out of the sand with the time he had available, but took to social media to find the owner.

"It's obviously from the flood," he said. "Where it came from or how far up river it came, who knows."