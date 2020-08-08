BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings residents were out in front of the Yellowstone County Courthouse Saturday waving American flags and cheering in support of local law enforcement.

Residents held signs saying, 'Back the Blue' as supporters driving by, honked.

We spoke to people rallying who told us they feel those who work to serve and protect us have gotten a bad name lately and wanted to show their support.

"We should just all keep an open mind and remember that they're here to protect and serve for us, just like the government is supposed to be 'we the people for the people,' that's what we have to remember for them as well, they're out there to help us, that's what Montanans are about, people coming together and making other people feel that they're needed and wanted," said Billings resident Sherie Brooks.

The group Outlaws of Octane will be hosting the 'United We Stand Cruise' Saturday, September 12th at the Shiloh theater parking lot.