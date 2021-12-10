BILLINGS - To honor Montana officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, a Blue Light Ceremony was held at the Stillwater Building Thursday night.

The ceremony began with the MSUB choir singing The Star Spangled Banner. Which was followed by a speech from Billings Police Chief Rich St. John.

Chief St. John was the first local law enforcement leader to speak to the room about the difficulties of losing, not only fellow officers, but friends.

“There is no greater burden or greater honor than to bear the loss of a friend, a colleague, or a loved one in the service of their community,” he said.

Once Chief St. John was finished, Captain Kyle Haider, with the Montana Highway Patrol, read the names of fallen Montana officers aloud.

One of those names was the son of Joyce Kramer.

“He had been with the department for about two and a half years. It was his passion to be in law enforcement,” she said.

Patrick Kramer was 29 years old when he lost his life serving on the force.

Joyce tells KULR 8 that Thursday's Blue Light Ceremony is about remembering him and healing with others who have lost a loved one.

“I don't want people to go through the same kind of events without support,” she told us.

Joyce helped bring the national group, ‘Concern Of Police Survivors’ or C.O.P.S., to Montana.

The Montana C.O.P.S. organization sponsored the Blue Light Ceremony, raising awareness for the sacrifice so many officers have made.

“To remember, not just any one agency, but all the agencies that have lost officers over the years,” Kent O'Donnell, a captain with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and member with Montana C.O.P.S., said.