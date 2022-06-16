Blue Creek Bike Park 'fine' after flooding impacts from Yellowstone River

BILLINGS- On Wednesday, the Yellowstone River reached record levels and flooded multiple parks nearby like Riverfront Park and Two Moon Park.

The water also seeped into the Blue Creek fishing area and Blue Creek Bike Park. The Bike Park began construction in 2019 and has become a local favorite for mountain bike enthusiasts where it offers jumps and a pump track.

"It's far surpassed the expectations we had for use. And there's still to this day a lot of people who show up and say, 'Hey this is our first time here.' So, it's been really well received, and people really enjoy it and it's great for family to come down here and hangout," said Jason Hudson, one of the people behind the park.

On Wednesday, much of the bike park was underwater, putting the park's features in jeopardy. On Thursday, much of the water had receded, a welcome sight for Hudson, who along with other volunteers put in plenty of hours digging and building the bike park for the last few years. He called the flooding to the area, surprising.