January 9 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The day is marked by 100 "Blue" blood drives across the county, including four in Montana.

The blood drives in Montana are in Billings, Bozeman, Butte and Kalispell. The times and locations of the blood drives are listed here

Joyce Kramer is the Northwest Regional Trustee on the C.O.P.S. National Board. She has helped organize the blood drives in Montana. Kramer knows the sacrifice law enforcement and their families make.

Kramer said, "I lost my son Patrick Kramer in West Yellowstone. He was a police officer in 2006. He was responding to a call. It was a snowy day, hit some ice, pulled around some vehicles, flipped his vehicle and didn't survive."

He was 29 years old and left behind a three-year-old daughter.

Kramer said a good way to support law enforcement is to tell them "thank you."

That thought is echoed by Laurel Police Chief Stan Langve.

Chief Langve said, "The good are those days when you get that positive feedback. Just letting me know I had this situation, the officers did this... that's more than the pay."

Langve said he has been with the Laurel Police Department for 20 years this week.

Langve said another way to support law enforcement is to consider volunteering as a reserve police officer. The position is not paid, but Langve said the reserve officers are vital. He said they are "rockstars."