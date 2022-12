LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A blow over warning is in place on I-90 near Livingston due to high winds Wednesday.

The warning is located 0.25 mile west of Junction Interstate 90 Business Route-Livingston-Exit 330 to Junction US 89 South-Livingston-Exit 333, at mile-markers 331 to 338.

The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map says high profile vehicles should be careful.