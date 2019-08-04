Blood test could help identify early brain changes

A blood test could help identify people at risk for Alzheimer's disease, before any symptoms arise.

The test was developed by scientists at the University of Washington in St. Louis.

It measures levels of the Alzheimer-related proteins in the blood to help predict whether they have accumulated in the brain.

Preliminary studies show the test was 94-percent accurate, when combined with other factors, like age and genetics.

However, more research is needed before the blood test will be available at doctors' offices.