BILLINGS - In 2017, Troy Ross was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder, which eventually led to him needing nine emergency units of blood.

If blood was not available when Troy was brought to the emergency room in Seattle, he would not be here today.

Now, the Ross family and the American Red Cross hold blood drives across the state. However, the need to donate is more important than ever this year.

"Currently, the nation is experiencing severe low inventory levels,” Thomas Hensley, an account representative at the American Red Cross, said.

Hensley says that the blood supply is so low because of increased hospital demand with hospitals doing surgeries, like transplants, for the first time since before the pandemic.

Pat Ryan, a Billings resident, says he and his wife have been giving blood ever since COVID-19 hit, donating every three to four months.

“In the COVID pandemic there seems to be more of a need for it, and my wife and I feel like it's one way to give back to our community,'' Ryan said.

The goal of Wednesday's blood drive was to reach 23 units. After that, those units will be taken to Great Falls on a truck and stored for the next 72 hours.

"We try to collect around 700 units a week, so your looking at 10 or 12% above that. So, about 820 people,” Hensley said.

According to giveblood.org, one pint of blood can save up to three lives.

"There's a lot of Troy Ross's across the country that need these blood products,” Hensley said. “It just really hits home when it's here in Montana. Make blood donating a part of your life."

To search for a blood drive near you, visit www.redcrossblood.org.