BILLINGS, Mont. - Vitalant has been working hard with St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic to set up drives where they can. It sounds like our community has been doing a great job donating, which has lead the St. Vincent Foundation to give back to their donors.

Donor and Recruitment manager, Erin Baker, says now more than ever they need donors coming in to keep up with the 150 to 200 units of blood needed daily.

Erin says they test the blood, but not for Coronavirus. Though Covid19 does not transfer through blood, Erin asks people to stay home if they're unwell.

Erin says, "If you have been around anyone with covid or anyone with symptoms or you yourself have had symptoms, we ask that you don't come to the blood drive, and we're also temping people when they come in through the door at every drive as well as our centers to make sure they're under that 99.5".

Fortunately, The call to our community has been working.

Ty Elkin, Executive Director of St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, says they had an idea to give away prizes as an incentive to get people to donate.

Ty says they didn't expect the community to respond to the blood shortage so quickly, which has turned these incentives into a thank you to their donors.

Ty says, "We thought we would need those to incite the community, now we're turning around and saying thank you for being here because we have had an overwhelming response, this particular drive filled up in just a couple of hours and we have school district employees asking when is the next one".

Anyone who donates blood to the drive will be entered into a raffle where they could win a flat screen TV or a $50 visa gift card.

It's great that we have been able to keep up with this shortage, but Erin reminds people that they still need donations to keep up with the steady stream of blood supply.

Vitalant reminds healthy people to make their appointments ahead of time by calling 877-258-4825, or visiting vitalant.org.