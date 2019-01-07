KULR-8 and Vitalant, which was previously known as as United Blood Services, are partnering up.

The demand for blood is high and we're looking to change that.

"Well there's no substitute for human blood," said Donor Recruitment Manager Erin Baker.

If people need it, the only way way to get it, is from other people.

"We are currently in urgent need. Meaning that we were able to supply to the hospitals, but we are looking pretty rough walking into the new year," said Baker.

That's where KULR-8 is stepping in, we want to get those numbers up and get that blood pumping.

David Fischer is a local bartender who was hit driving home from work one night. He told us that after his accident, doctors discovered a low red blood cell count, meaning he needed a blood donation.

"At that point in time, I couldn't do anything for myself, so you're more or less dependent on others, especially those that are willing to donate and give blood," said Fischer.

Blood donors aren't just for people who suffered injuries like David, it's for those going through heart surgery, regular surgery, chemotherapy and much more.

"It's wonderful to actually have the ability to have an infusion instead of just needing and being stuck without. I would encourage basically everyone to donate blood because it's a good process and you are contributing to an individuals life instead of just donating for fun," said Fischer.

90% of us will need blood by the time we are 70 years of age, but only 10% actually give it. Let that one marinate.

We'll be out here tomorrow in the KULR-8 parking lot from 10AM to 2PM. So come out, donate some blood, have a cookie, and who knows, you might just save a life.