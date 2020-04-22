BILLINGS, Mont. -- Although there is still no vaccine or other proven treatments to cure COVID-19, health care experts believe they have found a temporary solution. Doctor Chris Gresens, Senior Chief Medical Officer at Vitalant says the plasma of those who recovered from COVID-19 could prove very useful to those who are still fighting off the disease.

“Many of these individuals are likely to make the antibodies that could have protective abilities or therapeutic abilities when transfused in a patient who is severely affected by COVID-19," he says, "This is still a research protocol so it has not yet been proven, however there is a lot of past precedent to suggest this could be useful going back to the pandemic of 1918-1919.”

The antibodies are present in what health care professionals call 'convalescent plasma.' Dr. Gresens says even more recently, convalescent plasma has been used to fight the traditional SARS virus. He says Vitalant is aggressively recruiting those who have recovered from the disease to donate. Donors must meet all FDA requirements and be without any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 for at least 14 days. If you have recently recovered from COVID-19, you are encouraged to make an appointment with Vitalant on their website: https://www.vitalant.org/Locations2/North-Dakota,-South-Dakota,-Montana/Billings.aspx.