Blood bank in Billings sees issues receiving donations due to weather and staff shortages

BILLINGS, Mont. - As hazardous weather conditions continue across the state, Vitalant Blood Donation has had to adapt to the weather by canceling a scheduled blood drive in Powell, Wyoming.

"We lost around 30 donors today because the roads are so unsafe," said Tori Robbins, the Communication Manager for Vitalant.

"We try to go out to areas in Wyoming when we can, but given the weather and how dangerous it can be, we had to stay in the Billings area."

Robbins said Vitalant also has a shortage of staff, making it harder to take a certain amount of donors at a blood drive.

The American Hospital Association reported a drop in hospital employment nationwide by over 90,000 workers.

The AHA also reports an expected shortage of more than 3 million healthcare workers.

Robbins said Vitalant is looking for qualified people in charge of drawing, processing, and delivering blood.

"We definitely see the need for help, and it's frustrating when we have to have some people cancel because we don't have enough staff."

Information on ways to donate blood can be found here.