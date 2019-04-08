(BILLINGS, Mont.) – The BLM has opened a 15-day public scoping period for nominated oil and gas lease parcels located in Montana and North Dakota. The scoping period runs through April 23, 2019, and is intended to solicit public input on nominated lease parcels for the September lease sale, including the preliminary recommendations and stipulations.

Parcels nominated for inclusion on the September sale are located in Musselshell and Wibaux counties in Montana and Burke, Divide, and Williams counties in North Dakota.

Updated information on the sale and information on how to submit electronic comments is available on the BLM ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xmcQs. Comments can also be mailed to the Bureau of Land Management, Division of Oil and Gas, Attn: Tessa Wallace, 1220 38th Street North, Great Falls, MT 59405.

Those who provide comments are advised that before including their address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information, they should be aware that the entire comment – including the personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting can ask in their comments to withhold personal identifying information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.