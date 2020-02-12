Blind Date with a Book Program at Bililngs Public Library

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Public Library is hosting 'Blind Date with a Book!'

Until February 29, 2020, anyone can check out a wrapped-up book and find out if its their perfect match. The library even has a 'Rate your Date' form that goes from dud... to soulmate! Each book has a brief description on the front, so you at least know a little bit about what you're getting into before you go all in.

"We began the idea about six years ago when we first opened in this building and so it just seems like a natural fit for a Valentine's Day program," says Reference Librarian Barb Riebe, "They're books that we love, sometimes they're just books that we think people ought to give a try and we try to make the clues as enticing as we can."