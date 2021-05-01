Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services scale back on recovery search for Arden Pepion

The following is from a press release from the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services:

After 10 consecutive days of grueling and diligent searching for Arden Pepion a decision has been made to scale back on the recovery search. We are thankful and appreciative for the support and resources that were put into the search. We've covered approximately twenty miles on land and 40 river miles. Multiple foot searches, dive teams, horseback riders, kayaks, boats, ATV/UTV, helicopters, drones, underwater drones, and canine teams were utilized in the search. The resources, equipment,, and agencies that aided in the search for Arden is unprecedented. A full list of agencies and resources will be provided at a later date.

A contingent search plan is in place for future searches of the area. We caution additional searchers to be aware of dangerous and rapidly changing weather, terrain, river conditions, and predatory animals. We also ask that if additional searches are conducted that law enforcement be notified if you find anything. Our continuous thoughts and prayers are with Arden's family.