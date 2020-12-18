BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Community College (BCC) received a substantial donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Thursday.

The BCC said they were included in a round of major gifts as referenced by Scott's Medium blog post titled "384 Ways to Help." Scott said she is contributing $4,158,500,000 to 384 organizations, which included the BCC.

Scott said her team of advisors identified organizations that were "operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequality, high local poverty rates and low access to philanthropic capital."

"The college will be using these funds to build educational pathways for students, as well as launching sustainability endeavors for the college" said the BCC.

The BBC extends their gratitude to Scott "for touching the lives of our students by creating access and opportunity to higher education, as well as valuing the systems of tribal centered education."