Black Heritage Foundation hosts annual Juneteenth Celebration Saturday

BILLINGS - On June 19, 1865, Union Army Major General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas and shared the news, "all slaves are free." The day became known as Juneteenth and has since been celebrated annually.

For some it’s just another day, but to others, like Robert Brown, it’s a day of true freedom.

“I did know a slave when I was a young kid that used to live here in Billings, Montana, and she told me she was 10 years old when she was finally free. So yeah, Juneteenth means a lot to me," Brown said.

Billings was the first city in Montana to celebrate Juneteenth in 1993. Each year since, the Black Heritage Foundation has continued to honor the day with an event.

“The year 2017, our governor signed, stating that Montana would recognize Juneteenth day, and it just became officially a federal holiday. Yay," Brown said.

With President Joe Biden signing a bill making Juneteenth officially a federal holiday on Thursday, it comes just in time for the Juneteenth celebration happening Saturday at South Park. Brown says they’re ready to celebrate with plenty of food and good people.

“We’ll be having cards and dominoes. Sit back and listen to music and just have a get together with everyone, get to meet new people that’s in the community,” he said.

Brown says it’s also a chance to learn more about the holiday, as he’ll be speaking about the story behind Juneteenth.

For those who don’t know or understand why people celebrate Juneteenth, Brown asks one thing.

“Keep an open mind. As I stated, it’s not in your history books, but yet it is in your history books. You just have to find the right book and then you’ll understand why we think about Juneteenth day and how come it means so much to us,” he said.

The celebration will be taking place Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at South Park. Brown says this isn’t just a "Black" holiday. It’s a day for everyone to celebrate and everyone is welcomed.

“Look in the mirror, what do you see? Two eyes, a nose and a mouth just like me. So come on down because we’re all the same. The color may be different, but I have two eyes, a nose and a mouth, so come on down and enjoy,” Brown said.