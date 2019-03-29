Black bears killed in den

A mama bear is killed during hibernation and her cubs wake only to be gunned down themselves. Outrage is festering on social media this morning after details emerge of a poaching caught on camera in Alaska.

We warn you that this story will be disturbing to some viewers.

It happened last winter, but the video has just been released showing the vicious attack of the hibernating bear family in Alaska. The Humane Society of the United States released the video after obtaining it through a public records request.

The video was captured by motion cameras which were set up by the US Forest Service to monitor and study the bears. Because of violent nature of the video, we've chosen to excerpt frames rather than show the entire video.

Andrew Renner and his son Owen were on skis when they spotted the black bears hibernating in a tree hollow.

The video shows the two men pulling out guns and firing into the den, killing the bear. Her cubs can be heard shrieking.

Next, the men shot both cubs. Finally, they pulled the bear's body out of the den and shared a high five.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, the men presented the mama bear as a legitimate kill and discarded the cubs bodies in trash bags.

Dave Pauli, Senior Director for Wildlife Response and Policy at the Humane Society of the United States said "You know, I'm an optimist and I believe most people are good. But, this one kind- of shakes that theory. To celebrate, to do a high five with bloody hands over shooting a mother bear in her den with her cubs is, reprehensible to me. I know a lot of people involved in hunting, fishing and trapping and they would not do that act."

In January of 2019, Andrew Renner was sentenced to five months in jail with two months suspended, pay of fine of $20,000.00 with $11,000.00 suspended and forfeit some personal property. His son, Owen Renner was sentenced to suspended jail time, community service and required to take a hunters safety course.