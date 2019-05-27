MISSOULA – Bitterroot residents have started campaigning for new traffic revisions on new Highway 93.

What started as a Facebook post by concerned Florence resident Michele Fowler has sparked the desire for change in the community. Fowler’s post detailed the tragedy of loss and accidents on Highway 93, specifically between mile markers 75 and 80.2. Fowler also said how difficult it is to turn left onto the highway, especially on Rowan Road near the Trader Brothers.

In Fowler’s post, she suggested her community write letters campaigning for traffic lights or medians on the highway, and some community members agreed while others thought the revisions might make things worse.

Fowler said she has been in contact with the state’s road safety concerns department. Fowler said the department is collecting data through this summer and will get recommendations about best options for the highway in the fall.

Fowler’s original post can be found here. https://www.facebook.com/groups/330100994082254/permalink/656441874781496/