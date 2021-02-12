Bitter cold temperatures continue across Montana, with more snow and the risk of ice jams on the way for the weekend.

In western Montana, dangerous wind chill will be a concern through Friday. Wind chill could reach between -20 and -40°, bringing increased risk for frostbite in just minutes. Slick travel conditions will also be a factor moving into the weekend, accumulating into Friday morning. Low visibility will be a concern with blowing snow. That snowfall will continue into Saturday, making for a very snowy and cold weekend.

In central Montana, there is an increasing risk of ice jams. Extensive ice cover will build up and thicken on area rivers, creeks and streams. People living in flood-prone areas should be on high alert. We'll also see snowfall to end the workweek in central and south-central montana, with the potential for blowing snow. Plan for impacted travel especially along mountain passes.