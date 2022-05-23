The following is a release from American Prairie:

American Prairie is pleased to once again offer an annual public bison harvest on its Sun Prairie property. The harvest is in addition to the hunting opportunities for a variety of wildlife species that are already available on American Prairie land.

This year, American Prairie is offering a total of 31 opportunities, with most being awarded in such a way that gives preference to the people who live and work in Montana and the communities nearest to American Prairie.

“We’ve been offering bison harvests to the public since 2018, and we’ve always included it in our long-term bison management plans,” said Scott Heidebrink, American Prairie Director of Bison Restoration. “Last year we saw more than 3,100 entries and we’ve consistently received positive feedback from harvesters who say it is a terrific experience.”

American Prairie is awarding bison harvest opportunities through an online drawing that is free to enter. Harvests will be designated as follows: SEVEN opportunities to local residents, ELEVEN to Montana residents, FIVE to members of Montana’s indigenous communities, and TWO to the general public worldwide. SIX additional harvest opportunities are being given to various charities to benefit those organizations.

The drawing is free to enter, and registrants awarded the opportunity to harvest are required to pay a non-refundable fee of $300. Eligible individuals must fill out and submit the form by 11:59PM on June 30, 2022. The recipients will be randomly selected on July 8, 2022.

Local Area Resident Drawing

Montana residents age 18 and older of Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Garfield, Petroleum, Phillips, and Valley counties are welcome to enter a drawing for one of SEVEN opportunities to harvest a bison from American Prairie.

Montana State-Wide Drawing

Montana residents age 18 and older are welcome to enter a drawing for one of ELEVEN opportunities to harvest a bison from American Prairie.

Montana Indigenous Drawing

Residents and members age 18 and older of any of Montana’s indigenous communities are welcome to enter a drawing for one of FIVE opportunities to harvest a bison from American Prairie.

Worldwide Drawing

Anyone age 18 and older is welcome to enter a drawing for TWO opportunities to harvest a bison from American Prairie.

Donated

SIX harvests will be given to various charities to benefit those organizations.

“This is an incredibly unique experience for people,” said Heidebrink. “Humans have been hunting bison for thousands of years, and it gives recipients a rare opportunity to harvest an iconic animal.”

Complete details, terms, rules and a link to enter the drawing are available online at americanprairie.org/bison-harvest.

In addition to the annual bison harvest, American Prairie is proud to offer nearly 80,000 acres of our private land in Montana’s block management program for rifle and bow hunting, including upland bird, migratory bird hunting, deer, elk, and antelope. The nonprofit also offers access points to public lands through all of its deeded lands. Visit americanprairie.org/hunting for the most up-to-date hunting information.