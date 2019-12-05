Birney man sentenced to 25 years in prison

KULR (Billings) -- 36-year-old Randy Lee Littlebird of Birney is sentenced to 25 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release after murdering a woman on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

Littlebird plead guilty to second degree murder, strangulation, and domestic abuse earlier this year. According to court documents, Littlebird confesses to fatally strangling the woman in an interview with FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs agents.

Court documents say Littlebird and the victim -- 36-year-old Toni Fisher -- lived together in Birney. He also admits to tying her up by the ankles, arguing with the victim, and then strangling her with a rope. The two were drinking alcohol throughout the day when an unnamed individual heard the victim yell 'no Randy don't, don't'.

Shortly after, court documents say Fisher is seen by the individual lying unresponsive next to a rope. They also say Littlebird initially claimed Fisher committed suicide before he confessed to strangling her. An autopsy determined ligature strangulation and multiple blunt force injuries as the cause of her death.

This isn't Littlebird's first violent offense. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Littlebird has four prior domestic abuse convictions on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. U.S. District Judge Susan Watters noted Littlebird was also convicted of three DUI's and 33 citations for public intoxication.