U.S. SENATE — On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to the 13 American service members who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

The bill will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law, as stated in a release.

“The United States Senate moved to recognize the courage, sacrifice and service of the 13 brave young men and women who were killed in Afghanistan. During a pivotal point for our nation, they gave the last full measure for our freedoms. I look forward to the President honoring these American heroes and swiftly signing this bill into law,” Senator Steve Daines said.

The bipartisan bill was presented to the Senate on Sept. 15 by Senator Daines and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).