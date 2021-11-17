US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts

President Joe Biden watches as a carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo., during a casualty return Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Schmitz a died in an attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

U.S. SENATE — On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to the 13 American service members who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

The bill will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law, as stated in a release.

“The United States Senate moved to recognize the courage, sacrifice and service of the 13 brave young men and women who were killed in Afghanistan. During a pivotal point for our nation, they gave the last full measure for our freedoms. I look forward to the President honoring these American heroes and swiftly signing this bill into law,” Senator Steve Daines said.

The bipartisan bill was presented to the Senate on Sept. 15 by Senator Daines and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Tags

Recommended for you