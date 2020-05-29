BIPA will not be enforced in primary elections

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A hearing in Yellowstone County District Court was held on May 29, 2020 to determine the status of the Montana Ballot Interference Prevention Act, or BIPA.

The Plaintiffs in the case -- five tribal governments and two Native American voting rights organizations -- say BIPA creates undue hardships on Native American voters.

BIPA requires anyone who is delivering another person's ballot to sign a registry and provide specific voter information. BIPA also limits the number of ballots a person can deliver to six. The Plaintiffs say Native Americans who live on reservations rely on organized ballot collectors and pooling ballots with their family. Judge Jessica Fehr ruled to deny the motion to dismiss the case Friday morning.

Bret Rutherford, Yellowstone County Elections Administrator, says the Elections Department is monitoring the situation closely, and as of right now, he says BIPA will not be enforced in the primary election.

"We're not enforcing it, so if you brought in 80 of them, that's fine. As long as they're signed. All things being equal. As long as they're signed and their signature matches, we will take them," he says.

Judge Fehr says another hearing will be scheduled for September or October right before the general election.