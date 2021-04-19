HELENA, Mont. – Two of the priority bills requested by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, Senate Bill 169 (requiring voter ID) and House Bill 176 (a deadline for voter registration), were signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte on Monday.

“Montana sets the standard for elections across the country, however, there is always room for improvement, and voter ID and voter registration deadlines are best practices in protecting the integrity of elections,” Secretary Jacobsen said.

Senator Mike Cuffe (R, SD-1) sponsored SB 169, and echoed Secretary Jacobsen’s views on strengthening Montana’s election process.

“SB 169 could be the most important bill I ever carry in my Legislative career. Election integrity is truly the rock, the cornerstone of our nation, and voter ID is a key component in protecting the integrity of Montana elections,” Senator Cuffe said.

HB 176 changes late registration to noon the day before an election, which they believe will improve the voting process on Election Day.

Representative Sharon Greef (R, HD-88) sponsored the bill.

“Let’s be the ones today who say, ‘Election officials, we just made your job a little bit easier on Election Day,” Rep. Greef said. “And fellow Montanans, we just shortened the lines at your polling place.”