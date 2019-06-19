U.S. SENATE — U.S. Senator Steve Daines has introduced two pieces of legislation intended to combat the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis occurring across Montana’s Tribal communities.

The Bills are known as the Finding and Investigating Native Disappearance Act (FIND) and The Tribal Reporting and Accountability to Congress Act (TRAC).

“I want to thank you all for coming before us today as we continue to work to put an end to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis,” Daines said. “Today (Wednesday) I introduced two bills to address these issues – both supported by Tribal communities in Montana…”

The FIND Act would have the U.S. Government Accountability Office study how to increase reporting from families in Indian Country and what effects substance abuse has on violent crimes.

To read the full bill, click HERE.

The TRAC Act would require the Tribal Liaison at the U.S. Attorney General’s office to provide a list of stats that cover the number of cases reported, investigated, resolved, number of cold cases, number of cases sent to be prosecuted and the number of cases that were denied.

To read the full bill, click HERE.

Statements of Support:

“We appreciate Senator Daines’ efforts to address the tragic MMIW problem we have suffered on our Reservation and exists in much of Indian Country. The FIND and TRAC Acts are part of a long overdue solution to help address an epidemic.” President Peña of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe

“We appreciate Senator Daines continued commitment to addressing the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women”- Chairman Ronald Trahan of the CSKT Tribal Council