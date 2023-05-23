  • Connor McEvoy KULR 8 Reporter

BILLINGS, Mont. - As the weather warms up in the Magic City, many residents are hoping to recreate by pools, lakes, or rivers. 

But with that recreation can leave the concern of safety if a person were to fall in a body of water, or fall off a boat. 

"We want to make sure people know what to do in an emergency, especially if that person isn't a strong swimmer or can't swim," said Justin Craig Nelson, an instructor for the Billings YMCA. 

"It's important to always where a lifejacket, and know what to do if a boat capsizes. We simulate that in our class so our students know what to do." 

More information on the courses offered can be found at Billings YMCA.

