BILLINGS - The Board of Directors of Yellowstone Christian College said they voted unanimously on Jan. 21 to sell its Billings campus.

“The trustees’ action is laudable and forward-looking,” Dr. Marvin Jones said. “I am beyond elated that we have taken this step toward more effective ministry as we plan for the future.”

On Oct. 31, 2020, trustees unanimously elected Jones as the school’s eighth president.

Among other considerations, the ongoing usefulness of the current aging campus built in the '70s -- where the school has met since 1980 -- was central to the trustees’ four-hour meeting.

Jones noted that research ranks curb appeal as third among the criteria considered by prospective college students when they consider which school to attend. This precedes the quality and marketability of the degree pursued, respectively, he said.

“As we look toward future growth in academics, ministry, as well as effective student recruitment and retention, we also must consider how most effectively we can enhance those efforts,” Jones said.

YCC’s Chairman of the Board Lee Merck said, “The Board of Directors took a giant step forward for our college, providing tremendous opportunities for future expansion. This decision was not an easy one, but it truly seemed providential. I sensed the Spirit of God working in our midst, bringing us together to vote unanimously. As we move forward in faith, I fully expect God to do great things as he enables YCC to invest in future generations who will lead the way in gospel-centered ministry in Montana and the surrounding region.”

Executive Director of the Montana Southern Baptist Convention (MSBC) Dr. Barrett Duke said the decision was a “hard, but necessary one” for the Board.

“Preparing young Christian men and women to live faithful, successful lives before the Lord as they follow His leading into their callings is what YCC is about,” Duke said. “The sale of this valuable property will help position the college for a wonderful, God-blessed future of growth and ministry."

MSBC President and pastor of Jordan Community Bible Church Rev. K. J. Ellington said, “The future of YCC is bright and exciting. The decision to sell the property was based on that fact. The churches of Montana will be wonderfully blessed as the college fulfills its mission to the glory of Jesus.”

“The unanimous merger of the trustees’ vision and my own is an encouragement to us all,” Jones said. “This bodes well for the future ministry of the college and our Montana Southern Baptist Convention. I am grateful for God’s leadership and a Board of Directors so willing to recognize and act upon it.”