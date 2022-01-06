BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings woman has been sentenced after packages containing meth for distribution were sent through the U.S. Postal Service to her residence.

In August 2020, 38-year-old Holly Michele Hedberg plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the government alleged in court documents that in July 2020, an investigation began after the U.S. Postal Service located a suspicious package that was destined for Hedberg’s address.

A search warrant was served on the suspicious package and agents determined it contained meth.

Law enforcement learned that Hedberg was getting packages of meth from Washington through the mail.

In a search of Hedberg’s residence, drug paraphernalia was found along with a drug ledger and packaging from previous packages from the Washington address.

Hedberg admitted to receiving about 10 packages of meth from Washington, with each package containing from two to four ounces of meth the DOJ said.

Holly Michele Hedberg was sentenced to five years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.