BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings woman Yuliya Johnson was reunited with her mother after her mother fled the war in Ukraine. Johnson is working to bring her mother Marina Petrusenko to Montana.

We spoke with Yuliya and Marina by Zoom while they were in a hotel room in Slovakia. Marina speaks Ukrainian, so Yuliya translated. This is a partial transcript of that interview. Our questions to Marina are in bold.

"What were things like in Sumy right before you left?"

"It was very difficult because there was bombing and shooting all the time. They ruin everything around. Just next to my house, everything was destroyed."

"My mom says her former student, when he tried to escape, they stopped the car. Dragged him out of the car. And shot him and his little kid and his wife. So, they killed him."

"Did you see that?"

"My mom says she didn't see what they did to him, but it was all around news in Sumy."

Marina said she was nervous to leave Sumy when the opportunity came.

"My mom, and not only my mom, many people, were scared to join it. Yes, it's your way out, but sometimes it can be your way to die."

"My mom has two nephews, but they both in Ukraine and they both join militias."

Yuliya said her mother saw bodies in the street after a night of fighting.

"Will you ask her to tell me about that?"

"My mom told that one day after there was a lot of shooting, she went out with dog. She saw a lot of bodies. She saw, like, seven from Ukrainian army, but Ukrainian army took them out of the street right away. They told Russian side because there were four bodies from their part. They told them, 'Take them.' They asked them to take them out. The Russians say, 'No, we do not take them.' They were on the street for three days. This is also the story when she covered the solider with jacket. But, it was actually not jacket, it was her own vest. She took off whatever she had, her coat, and under was vest. She took off vest and covered this guy with her vest."

"So, she took off her vest to cover one of the Russian soldiers?"

"She told that she just thought about his mom."

"What were you able to take from your home?"

"My dog and documents and some clothes. Nothing else."

"So, what did you leave behind?"

"Everything. All of my life. Everything she earn. All the belongings she left there."

"So, what's next? After today?"

"My mom, she say, like right now, she kind of lost. She doesn't have any plans. She doesn't have idea how life will be."

"What were your thoughts as you were leaving Ukraine?"

"My mom say she felt like her life cut in two pieces, like something she used to know, what was before. It's already completely new life and she doesn't know what she'll face in this life."

"She was like uncertain of what she would face. Everything she had was in Sumy: her friends, her family, her job, like, everything she used to know."

The emotional impact of what happened is taking a toll on Marina.

"She says that she's still not able to sleep. She wakes up sometimes in the night and thinks it's time to go to bomb shelter, time to go to basement. She thinks is this really happened to me? How is is possible that this really happened to me?"

Yuliya said her dad and grandmother decided to stay in Sumy despite the destruction.