Billings woman Brittany Green pleaded guilty to possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Wednesday.

Federal agents raided Green's home last December after intercepting a package with more than fourteen hundred Xanax pills. According to court records, Brittany Green and her father, Gregory, were selling those pills on the dark web.

While searching the west end home, federal agents found a considerable amount of drugs which, when tested, identified 140 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Agents also seized 10,000 dollars in silver coins.

Back in January, KULR-8 spoke with a neighbor of the residence, she said she had no idea what was going on in the house. She added that the Greens were quiet, and kept to themselves.

On April 25th, Gregory Green pleaded guilty to his drug charges in court. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 29th.

In her arraignment hearing in January, Brittany Green pleaded not guilty in her indictment to Count I with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and to Count II with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On Thursday, Green entered a voluntary change of plea. Green is pleading guilty to Count II, acknowledging she knowingly possessed 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and that she possessed the methamphetamine with intent to distribute it.

Green faces a mandatory minimum of ten years to life in prison, and a ten million dollar fine.

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 3rd.