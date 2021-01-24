BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings woman started a project recently to help young girls in the community feel comfortable during their developmental years.

While cleaning up her home, Megan Vaden came across her collection of 40 empty makeup bags. Instead of throwing them out, she had the idea of filling the bags with hygiene products and taking them to her son's elementary school.

"Doing pads and liners and wipes and deodorants, so it's going to just be kind of a little starter pack that they can keep in their bags or backpacks and then if they have to go use the bathroom it's not embarrassing, if they have to go to the nurses office it's not embarrassing, I mean 10 to 14 year old girls, it's going to be a big deal for them, they'll think its cute," says Megan.

Megan's original goal was to collect at least 100 bags, so she posted on Facebook asking for donations.

"So far it has 99 shares and that's only in two days, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people," says Megan.

With the overwhelming response, Megan wrote down a list of 30 homes to visit Sunday collecting potentially 1,000 bags.

Megan admits the project has grown far beyond her expectations and with the support and donations of the Billings community, now plans to deliver the bags to 4 different schools.

"It's really cool to know just kind of the girl power behind it, I thought I was just doing a small thing and it turns out, from the community and from the woman in Billings that this is actually a really really big deal for them," says Megan.

If you have any old make up bags or would like to donate you can contact Megan, click here. To donate feminine products, click here.