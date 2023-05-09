BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings woman gave birth to two healthy sons with help from a donated uterus.

Chelsea Jovanovich was born without a fully formed uterus. In February 2020, she received a donated uterus from Cheryl Urban, a woman she didn't know at the time. Since then, Chelsea has given birth to two sons: Telden (almost 2 years old) and Stetsen (6 months old).

"I always wanted to be a mom," she said. "And when I found out that I couldn't have children, it was pretty heartbreaking. So, being able to actually have these kids is like a dream really. It's like a dream come true. I still pinch myself every day. Is this real? Like, do we have these two little boys?"

Jake Jovanovich, Chelsea's husband, described their journey to parenthood:

"It was emotional, and exciting, and sad. Everyone goes through it that it has kids, but I guess it was a little extra special for us. The journey we went through. It was tears of joy."

"My mom had told me about uterus transplants when I was 16 years old," Chelsea said. "And it was always something that was in the back of my mind. When I got married and we wanted to start our family, we had some other options such as gestational carriers, adoption. And then, we found out about uterus transplant."

Chelsea and Jake moved to Pennsylvania for the transplant.

"It all happened so quick," Jake said. "We were accepted and then, a month or two later, they had a matching donor. So, we had to go, and we had to go now."

"We probably had hundreds of doctors following our case," Chelsea said. "I had to go to the physician's office at least weekly to have labs drawn, to make sure all my medications were good. It was a hard process. Recovery was hard. Being on the immunosuppression drugs was hard. But I would do it all over again."

Chelsea said this of Cheryl Urban, the woman who donated her uterus:

"We're basically like soul sisters. I love her so much. And, without her, we wouldn't have our family."

"There are no words to describe how I feel about our children and about our donor Cheryl who gave us the opportunity to become parents," she said.

Dr. Kathleen O’Neill at Penn Medicine said around 40 uterus transplants have been done in the United States... with 28 babies born to those mothers.