BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings woman had a baby in May with help from a donated uterus.

Chelsea Jovanovich was born without a fully-formed uterus. She has known since she was 15 years old that she couldn't have a baby.

"It didn't get really hard until I got into my child bearing years," Jovanovich said. "My friends were having babies."

Things changed when she saw an opportunity to have a uterus transplant at Penn Medicine. Jovanovich applied for the program in August of 2019. After an evaluation process, she was accepted for the uterus transplant program.

"I just felt like all the doors were opening," she said.

Chelsea Jovanovich and her husband put their Billings home up for rent and made plans for their business.

Meanwhile, Cheryl Urban saw a news program on uterus donation. She decided right then to sign up to donate her uterus. Penn Medicine quotes Urban as saying:

“When I heard [this donor’s] story, I was blown away. I needed to find out more. Whether it be faith, stars aligning or whatnot, something drew me to this story. I felt it in my heart that this was something I was meant to do.”

The uterus transplant took place in February of 2020. Jovanovich said it was fortunate that the transplant took place before the pandemic really took hold.

"I think the following week after the surgery, everything was shut down due to COVID," Jovanovich said. "I would have never gotten the surgery because it's an elective procedure. Still, I wouldn't have had it done and I've already had a baby."

Dr. Kate O'Neill is an assistant professor of obstetrics at Penn Medicine and co-principal investigator of Penn Medicine's Uterus Transplantation for Uterine Factor Infertility (UNTIL) Trial.

Speaking of working with Jovanovich, Dr. O'Neill said:

"She was overjoyed just to buy a pregnancy test, just to have a shot. So, when I finally got to call her and tell her 'Yep, your pregnancy test is positive,' you can imagine the level of personal and professional satisfaction.

"It was pretty surreal," Jovanovich said of finding out she was pregnant. "It was just the best feeling on earth."

Jovanovich gave birth to a baby boy named Telden in May 2021.

Dr. O'Neill said about 50 woman worldwide have received a uterus transplant. About 20 woman so far have had babies after having a uterus transplant.

"I would call myself the most luckiest girl in the world because I got to have my dream come true of being a mom," Jovanovich said.

Jovanovich said she and her husband are trying for Baby #2 this fall.