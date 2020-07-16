Billings woman donates care packages to Canyon Creek Memory Care staff

BILLINGS, Mt. - It's been a tough couple weeks for Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings after announcing another COVID-19 death today. As staff have told us this has weighed heavily on them.

Today, one local woman wanted those staff members to know they are appreciated and she recognizes how hard they are working during this time.

After hearing the news of the COVID-19 outbreak Canyon Creek Memory Care, Jill Fox decided to thank the staff by delivering sweet treats and care packages.

In January of 2019 Fox and her family were left without a home after their house caught on fire. She says when she was in need the community came together to help her family and she wants to return the favor. Though, that’s not the only reason she chose to give back to the canyon creek memory care facility. Fox's grandmother was also a resident at the facility, so she wants to make sure the staff is taken care of as well.

When Fox first heard of the outbreak at Canyon Creek she was surprised.

“We thought in Montana that we don’t think that it was going to hit us that fast or this much and so hopefully we’re going to be going on the down hill," says Fox.

With help from her 5-year old son Gary and donations from the community and businesses like Octoberfest, D and J Glass Works, Crumble Cookies and Costco employees, Fox donated over four carts of food and drinks.

"It’s amazing to be able to do something like this and help them out let their shifts be a little easier so that they can just grab stuff and go," says Fox.

Fox encourages the community to get out and donate to organizations in need. Depending if another nursing home is in need they could possibly deliver more care packages.

Fox is currently working on Billings Backs the Blues, a fundraising event for first responders. For anyone interested in donating or helping with the cause you can reach Fox at 406-998-8424. For more information on the event.