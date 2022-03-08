BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings woman is concerned about her parents, who are trapped in the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Yuliya Johnson described the destruction and death her parents are seeing in Sumy right now. She said her mother sees people who have died when she walks her dog.

"She needs to go and walk the dog everyday," Yuliya said. "So, what she saw, she saw a lot of dead bodies. She saw one boy. He was 19 years old. He was, like, staring at sky, and like, nobody covered him. And she saw some jackets next to him and she covered his face. She said, 'I know he's from enemy army, but I am mother. And it could be my son.'"

Yuliya said her mother was supposed to visit Montana at the end of March, but is unable to leave now. She said there are Russian checkpoints all around Sumy and they haven't allowed people to leave.

"My hometown, where is my parents now, is exactly on the border," Yuliya said. "So, it's 40 miles from Sumy (that's the name of my hometown) to the border. It's like from here (Billings) to Columbus."

A power station was blown up a couple of days ago and Yuliya lost contact with her mother for about 24 hours.

"I didn't know when the next time I can hear about her," Yuliya said. "So, right now, I don't know if she's alive or she's not. It was a very scary moment."

Yuliya said her parents have electricity again, but they are still without heat or water.

"My dad goes to the river because next to our house is a big river," she said. "He goes to the river and he brings water."

After Yuliya first spoke to us, she said some of the foreign students were able to leave Sumy. Her mom wasn't able to get out yet, but will try tomorrow, March 9. Her father is under the age of 60 and will be required to fight for Ukraine if he is able to leave Sumy.

In the meantime, Yuliya said her mother inspires her to be strong.

"I know if she does not give up being there, I cannot give up being here," she said.