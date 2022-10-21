Billings, MT- One woman from Billings has gone the distance and competed in a race in every state despite her being over twice the age of the average marathon runner.

Tammy Muri began running in 1997, to prove to herself and those around her that even at the age of thirty seven she was capable of the long distance-cardio required in marathon running. Thirteen years later she heard about the fifty states marathon club, where runners compete in a race in every state. Tammy realized she was already nearly a quarter of the way done with the challenge and set out to finish it.

Tammy says she always tells people that "the training is the hard part, it takes the most time, it's the hardest on your body, the race itself is the reward and that's always kind of fun." But as she began her journey towards gathering all fifty state races, she realized she might have to change her plan. "As I was getting closer, and I was like this is getting hard and it's a lot, and that's when I decided ok, I'm going to do some half marathons and speed it along I'm going to finish now."

Tammy completed a total of thirty-two marathons and eighteen half marathons in a total of fifty states with her final half marathon in Albany, New York.

She is now an honorary member of the fifty states marathon club and a full-fledged member of the Fifty States Half Marathan Club.

She says she races to remind herself that even as she gets older, she can still cross the finish line. Tammy also recommends that people who want to take up running and running a marathon to start small, train regularly and to research the terrain and weather ahead of their race. She also adds that an important part of the journey, is pushing yourself.