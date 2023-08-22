BILLINGS, Mont.- A Billings woman admitted to a methamphetamine trafficking crime on Tuesday after law enforcement found meth and a semi-automatic handgun in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

36-year-old Nancy Michelle Hartsock pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth.

Hartsock faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, and three years of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that on March 15th, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Hartsock.

Officers noticed that Hartsock was nervous, trembling, and shaking and that there was an open container of Twisted Tea in the back seat.

When asked if she had been drinking, Hartsock had said she was not allowed because she was on parole.

After contacting Hartsock’s parole officer, law enforcement searched her vehicle and found 28 grams of meth, a digital scale, syringes, and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

During a search of Hartsock’s house, law enforcement found an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, a firearm magazine, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of meth.

The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, and Hartsock was detained pending further proceedings.